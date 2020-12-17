Greece tightens COVID-19 curbs in west Athens boroughs

Lockdown restrictions will tighten in parts of western Athens from Friday to contain a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, authorities said. Greece has seen a rapid rise in infections since October, forcing it to impose a second nationwide lockdown.

But, despite those curbs, infections have shown no sign of abating in three western boroughs of Athens, Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias said in a televised briefing. In those areas, a curfew will be extended by four hours and run from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. local time from Friday, Hardalias said.

Bookstores, hair salons and some of the few retailers that Greece allowed to re-open on Monday will also close for a week. "It is the only way to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus," Hardalias said.

Greece reported 1,115 new infections on Thursday, bringing the national total to 128,710. It has recorded 3,948 COVID-19-related deaths.