Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greece tightens COVID-19 curbs in west Athens boroughs

Lockdown restrictions will tighten in parts of western Athens from Friday to contain a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, authorities said. Greece has seen a rapid rise in infections since October, forcing it to impose a second nationwide lockdown. But, despite those curbs, infections have shown no sign of abating in three western boroughs of Athens, Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias said in a televised briefing.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 17-12-2020 22:47 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 22:31 IST
Greece tightens COVID-19 curbs in west Athens boroughs
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Lockdown restrictions will tighten in parts of western Athens from Friday to contain a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, authorities said. Greece has seen a rapid rise in infections since October, forcing it to impose a second nationwide lockdown.

But, despite those curbs, infections have shown no sign of abating in three western boroughs of Athens, Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias said in a televised briefing. In those areas, a curfew will be extended by four hours and run from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. local time from Friday, Hardalias said.

Bookstores, hair salons and some of the few retailers that Greece allowed to re-open on Monday will also close for a week. "It is the only way to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus," Hardalias said.

Greece reported 1,115 new infections on Thursday, bringing the national total to 128,710. It has recorded 3,948 COVID-19-related deaths.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Pfizer To Apply For Japan COVID-19 Vaccine Approval Friday - Kyodo News

Dec 17 Reuters - PFIZER TO APPLY FOR JAPAN COVID-19 VACCINE APPROVAL FRIDAY - KYODO NEWS, CITING SOURCES Source httpsbit.ly3gWTB5E Further company coverage...

Goa Tourism Board is required to consolidate tourism in state: CM

The Goa Tourism Board is required to consolidate and take tourism in Goa forward in a focused manner, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Thursday. Sawant was addressing the 16th CII Tourism Summit which discussed formulating a new Tourism...

India inching closer to 1-crore COVID case mark with 24,010 new infections

Indias COVID-19 count on Thursday edged closer to the 1-crore mark with 24,010 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours. As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total case tally now stands at 99,56,558.Of them, 94,89,74...

16-year-old girl raped, another minor molested by 'friends'

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped and another minor girl molested by their two male friends in Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune district, police said on Thursday. According to the police, both the accused, who are in their early 20s, with the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020