Left Menu
Development News Edition

Early data show two doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine provoked good immune response

Oxford University's COVID-19 vaccine candidate has a better immune response when a two full-dose regime is used rather than a full-dose followed by a half-dose booster, the university said on Thursday, citing data from early trials. The developers of the vaccine candidate, which has been licensed to pharmaceuticals company AstraZeneca, have already published later stage trial results showing higher efficacy when a half dose is followed by a full dose, compared to a two full-dose regime.

Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2020 23:13 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 23:13 IST
Early data show two doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine provoked good immune response

Oxford University's COVID-19 vaccine candidate has a better immune response when a two full-dose regime is used rather than a full-dose followed by a half-dose booster, the university said on Thursday, citing data from early trials.

The developers of the vaccine candidate, which has been licensed to pharmaceuticals company AstraZeneca, have already published later stage trial results showing higher efficacy when a half dose is followed by a full dose, compared to a two full-dose regime. However, more work needs to be done to affirm that result. The latest details from the Phase I and 2 clinical trials released on Thursday made no reference to the half-dose/full-dose regime, which Oxford has said had been "unplanned" but approved by regulators.

Once seen as the frontrunner in the development of a coronavirus vaccine, the British team has been overtaken by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer, whose shots have been rolled out in Britain and the United States this month. Data published earlier from the later Phase 3 trials showed efficacy was 62% for trial participants given two full doses, but a more robust 90% for a smaller sub-group given first a half, then a full dose.

In its statement on Thursday, the university said it had explored two dosing regimes in early stage trials, a full-dose/full-dose regime and a full-dose/half-dose regime, investigated as a possible "dose sparing" strategy. "The booster doses of the vaccine are both shown to induce stronger antibody responses than a single dose, the standard dose/standard dose inducing the best response," the university said in a statement.

The vaccine "stimulates broad antibody and T cell functions," it said.

Also Read: Brexit trade talks in 'difficult phase', British minister says

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU states to start COVID-19 vaccinations from Dec. 27

European Union states will start vaccinations against COVID-19 in 10 days as Europe tries to catch up with Britain and the United States after what some have criticised as a slow EU approval process for the shots. The Dec. 27 start date - c...

BRIEF-Pfizer To Apply For Japan COVID-19 Vaccine Approval Friday - Kyodo News

Dec 17 Reuters - PFIZER TO APPLY FOR JAPAN COVID-19 VACCINE APPROVAL FRIDAY - KYODO NEWS, CITING SOURCES Source httpsbit.ly3gWTB5E Further company coverage...

Goa Tourism Board is required to consolidate tourism in state: CM

The Goa Tourism Board is required to consolidate and take tourism in Goa forward in a focused manner, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Thursday. Sawant was addressing the 16th CII Tourism Summit which discussed formulating a new Tourism...

India inching closer to 1-crore COVID case mark with 24,010 new infections

Indias COVID-19 count on Thursday edged closer to the 1-crore mark with 24,010 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours. As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total case tally now stands at 99,56,558.Of them, 94,89,74...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020