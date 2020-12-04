Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brexit trade talks in 'difficult phase', British minister says

Brexit trade talks are in the difficult phase and a deal can only be struck if the European Union accepts that Britain is a sovereign nation, Business Secretary Alok Sharma said. "We are at a critical phase," Sharma told Sky TV.

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-12-2020 13:36 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 13:04 IST
Brexit trade talks in 'difficult phase', British minister says
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Brexit trade talks are in the difficult phase and a deal can only be struck if the European Union accepts that Britain is a sovereign nation, Business Secretary Alok Sharma said.

"We are at a critical phase," Sharma told Sky TV. "It is fair to say that we are in a difficult phase, there are some tricky issues still to be resolved."

"Right from the start of this process, we've always said that a deal can only be done if the EU recognises that the UK is a sovereign independent nation," Sharma said. "It is on the basis of that a deal will be done."

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Diesel crosses Rs 73-mark, petrol price nears Rs 83 in Delhi

Diesel price on Friday crossed Rs 73 a litre mark in Delhi and petrol rate neared Rs 83 after 12th increase in the last fortnight. Petrol price was on Friday hiked by 20 paise per litre and diesel by 23 paise in line with the firming intern...

Researchers discover life in "inhospitable" deep ocean sediments

Scientists have discovered single-celled microorganisms in an inhospitable deep ocean environment where temperatures touched 120 degrees Celsius, findings that shed light on the limits of life on the planet. The research based on a two-mont...

Odisha reports 377 new COVID-19 cases, five more deaths

Odishas COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,20,394 on Friday as 377 more people tested positive for the infection, while five fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,760, a health department official said. Of the new cases, 215 were reported fr...

UK hopes for millions of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses this year-minister

Britain hopes for millions of doses of the PfizerBioNTech COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year but the final figure will depend on how quickly it can be manufactured, Britains business minister Alok Sharma said on Friday.We are starting ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020