The Japanese government has a supply deal with Pfizer for 120 million vaccine doses of the vaccine made by Pfizer and German partner BioNTech.(https://bit.ly/2K4ntRV) Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 33,777 - RKI The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 33,777 to 1,439,938, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2020 10:36 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 10:27 IST
Health News Roundup: Pfizer applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Japan; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 33,777 and more
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Pfizer applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Japan

Drugmaker Pfizer Inc said on Friday it had applied for approval in Japan of its COVID-19 vaccine, which is already being administered in the United Kingdom and the United States. The Japanese government has a supply deal with Pfizer for 120 million vaccine doses of the vaccine made by Pfizer and German partner BioNTech.

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 33,777 - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 33,777 to 1,439,938, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday. The reported death toll rose by 813 to 24,938, the tally showed.

Babies born to COVID-19 mothers have antibodies, Singapore study finds

All five babies born to women with COVID-19 infection during a study in Singapore have had antibodies against the virus, although the researchers said it is not yet clear what level of protection this may offer. The findings from a study of 16 women released on Friday also found that most were mildy infected, while more severe reactions occurred in older women with a high body mass index - a trend that is mirrored in the general population.

South Korea reports 1,062 new coronavirus cases: KDCA

South Korea reported 1,062 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the second highest since it confirmed its first infection in January, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said. The daily numbers were above 1,000 for the third straight day for the first time since the start of the pandemic, the KDCA data showed.

U.S. FDA advisory panel sets stage for Moderna vaccine authorization

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will "rapidly" work towards granting emergency approval of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said on Thursday. A panel of outside advisers to the FDA overwhelmingly endorsed the emergency use of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine on Thursday, virtually assuring a second option for protecting against COVID-19 for a pandemic ravaged nation.

U.S. FDA decides to approve Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine on emergency basis -FT

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) decided on Thursday night to approve Moderna Inc's coronavirus vaccine on an emergency basis, the Financial Times reported https://www.ft.com/content/bab87cb7-0e4d-4650-90db-49803189cee4, citing people close to the process. The report comes after the FDA said it informed Moderna that it would rapidly work towards the finalization and issuance of emergency use authorization (EUA) for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, according to commissioner Stephen Hahn.

China to vaccinate 50 million people for Lunar New Year - SCMP

China is planning to vaccinate 50 million people against the coronavirus before the start of the peak Lunar New Year travel season early next year, the South China Morning Post reported on Friday. Beijing is planning to distribute 100 million doses of the two-dose inactivated vaccines made by Chinese firms Sinopharm and Sinovac Biotech Ltd, the report said.

COVID-19 surge pushes U.S. hospitals to brink as 2nd vaccine nears approval

An unrelenting U.S. coronavirus surge pushed besieged hospitals further to the brink as the United States pressed on with its immunization rollout on Thursday and prepared to ship nearly 6 million doses of a new vaccine on the cusp of winning regulatory approval. COVID-19 hospitalizations rose to record heights for a 19th straight day, with nearly 113,000 coronavirus patients counted in U.S. medical facilities nationwide on Wednesday, while 3,580 more perished, the most yet in a single day.

India records 22,890 new coronavirus cases

India recorded 22,890 new coronavirus infections, the health ministry said on Friday, taking its overall tally to 20,000 short of the 10-million mark. India has recorded the world's second-highest number of infections behind the United States, but numbers have dipped steadily since hitting a peak in September. Daily cases were below 30,000 for the fifth straight day on Friday.

J&J says late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial fully enrolled

Johnson & Johnson said on Thursday it has fully enrolled participants for the first late-stage trial of its COVID-19 single-dose vaccine candidate. The study, named Ensemble, has enrolled about 45,000 participants and is being conducted by its unit Janssen, J&J said https://www.jnj.com/our-company/johnson-johnson-announces-its-first-phase-3-covid-19-vaccine-trial-ensemble-is-fully-enrolled in a statement, adding that it expects interim data from the trial by the end of January 2021.

