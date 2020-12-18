Ukraine PM says first COVID-19 vaccines expected in February

Ukraine PM says first COVID-19 vaccines expected in FebruaryReuters | Updated: 18-12-2020 15:08 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 15:08 IST
Ukraine's government expects that the first doses of vaccine against COVID-19 may arrive in the country in February, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal told parliament on Friday. Separately, the Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said Ukraine wanted to resume production of its own vaccine candidate and a clinical trial was being prepared, without giving details.
Ukraine has yet to give official approval to any vaccine.