Sweden registers a record 9,654 new COVID-19 cases on Friday

The increase compared with a previous high of 8,881 daily cases recorded on Thursday. Sweden registered 100 new deaths, taking the total to 7,993. The deaths registered have typically occurred over several days and sometimes weeks, and are added into the Health Agency’s tally which is updated four times per week.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 18-12-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 18:36 IST
Sweden, whose unorthodox pandemic strategy placed it in the global spotlight, registered a record 9,654 new coronavirus cases on Friday, Health Agency statistics showed. The increase compared with a previous high of 8,881 daily cases recorded on Thursday.

Sweden registered 100 new deaths, taking the total to 7,993. The deaths registered have typically occurred over several days and sometimes weeks, and are added into the Health Agency’s tally which is updated four times per week. Sweden's death rate per capita is several times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours but lower than several European countries that opted for lockdowns.

