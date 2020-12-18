Left Menu
Development News Edition

Integral to societies, migrants are central to COVID-19 recovery: Guterres

The UN marks International Migrants Day on Friday, highlighting their essential contribution to societies everywhere, and underlining migrants' central role in recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

UN News | Updated: 18-12-2020 18:39 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 18:39 IST
Integral to societies, migrants are central to COVID-19 recovery: Guterres

In a message, Secretary-General António Guterres said that in the midst of the global pandemic, societies have come to appreciate their dependence on migrants “who are too often invisible within our communities.”

“Migrants have played an outsized role on the frontlines of responding to the crisis – from caring for the sick and elderly to ensuring food supplies during lockdowns ... just as migrants are integral to our societies, they should remain central to our recovery,” he added.

Mr. Guterres called for ensuring that migrants, irrespective of their legal status, are included in every country’s pandemic response, particularly in health and vaccination programming.

“On this International Migrants Day, let us seize the opportunity of the recovery from the pandemic to implement the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration, reimagine human mobility, enable migrants to reignite economies at home and abroad and build more inclusive and resilient societies,” he urged.

‘Champions of resilience’

António Vitorino, Director-General of UN International Organization for Migration (IOM), also applauded migrants globally as “champions of resilience when times are tough”, adding that as the world moves from pandemic response to recovery, they will be key to the return to normal life.

“But, for this to happen, we must reinforce the efforts already made by many countries to ensure migrants are fully included in our COVID-19 responses, including access to social services, and ensuring they do not get left behind,” he said.

There are an estimated 271 million migrants globally (as of 2019), contributing immensely not only to economies of the countries they are working in but also supporting millions more back home, including through remittances.

‘Positive assets’

Similarly, UN independent human rights experts, including the Special Rapporteur on the human rights of migrants called on all nations to treat all migrants with dignity and provide them with equal access to services, benefits, information, and assistance.

“States should consider migrant workers’ positive assets who bring labour, skills and diversity to host communities. Migrants and their families should be fully integrated in national plans to build back better and States should embrace a more inclusive and sustainable recovery from the pandemic, while implementing public health imperatives,” they urged.

The Special Rapporteurs and independent experts are part of what is known as the Special Procedures of the Human Rights Council. They serve in their individual capacity and work on a voluntary basis. They are not UN staff and do not receive a salary; and are independent from any government or organization.

The International Day

Observed every year on 18 December, the International Migrants Day was established by the UN General Assembly in December 2000, urging full respect for the human rights and fundamental freedoms of all migrants.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 is world war, has spread like wild fire due to lack of implementation of guidelines: SC

It is a world war against COVID-19 and the unprecedented pandemic has spread like a wild fire due to lack of implementation of guidelines and standard operating procedure SoPs issued by authorities to contain it, the Supreme Court said on F...

Gehlot heads to Delhi for Saturday's meeting between Sonia, 'letter-writers'

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday left for Delhi to attend a meeting on December 19 between Congress president Sonia Gandhi and some of the 23 senior leaders who had written a letter to her seeking an overhaul of the organisat...

6 killed in collision between three-wheeler, truck in Haryana's Naraingarh

Six people were killed in a head-on collision involving a three-wheeler and a truck near Naraingarh here on Friday, police said. While five had died earlier in the day, Priyanka 21, who was taken to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Ed...

Music teacher held for harassing, molesting student

A music teacher has been arrested for allegedly harassing and molesting his 23-year-old student, police said on FridayThe arrest was made after the victim, who was doing her Diploma Honour in Kathak at a centre in Chanakapuri, accused the 5...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020