J-K reports 388 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 18-12-2020 19:40 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 19:39 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 388 new COVID-19 cases and seven more fatalities on Friday, pushing the infection tally to 1,17,705 and the death toll to 1,833, officials said here. Of the fresh cases, 225 are from Kashmir and 163 from Jammu division of the the union territory, they said.

The officials said Jammu recorded the highest number of 92 new cases, followed by Srinagar district with 82. The number of active cases in the union territory dropped to 4,244 as 464 more patients recovered from the infection. The total number of recoveries now stands at 1,11,628, they said.

Of the fresh fatalities, four were from Jammu and three from Kashmir region..

