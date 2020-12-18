Left Menu
COVID-19: Delhi records 1,418 fresh cases, positivity rate 1.6 pc

Delhi recorded 1,418 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday with over 88,000 tests being conducted, while the positivity rate stood at 1.6 per cent, authorities said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 19:48 IST
COVID-19: Delhi records 1,418 fresh cases, positivity rate 1.6 pc

Delhi recorded 1,418 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday with over 88,000 tests being conducted, while the positivity rate stood at 1.6 per cent, authorities said. The national capital's death toll mounted to 10,219 with 37 new fatalities, they said.

This is the fourth consecutive day when the positivity rate has remained below 2 per cent. It was 1.51 per cent on Thursday, 1.96 per cent on Wednesday and 1.9 per cent on Tuesday. The 1,418 fresh cases came out of 88,400 tests conducted the previous day, including 48,180 RT-PCR tests and 40,220 rapid antigen tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The positivity rate from December 3 to 7 had successively dipped to 4.96 per cent, 4.78 per cent, 4.2 per cent, 3.68 per cent and 3.15 per cent, respectively. However, on December 8 it had risen again to 4.23 per cent, falling again to 3.42 per cent on December 9 and 2.46 per cent on December 10.

It had risen to 3.33 per cent again on December 11, fell again to 2.64 per cent on December 12, and rose marginally to 2.74 on December 13 before falling again to 2.15 per cent on December 14. The number of active cases in Delhi dropped to 11,419 on Friday from 12,198 the previous day.

According to the bulletin, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the city stands at 6,14,775..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

