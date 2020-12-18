Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN logs 1,134 new coronavirus cases, active cases at 9,781 Corrects number of recoveries in 2nd para

Among the new cases, Chennai recorded the highest of 341, followed by Coimbatore 115 and Chengalpattu at 69.The active cases stood at 9,781.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-12-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 21:29 IST
TN logs 1,134 new coronavirus cases, active cases at 9,781 Corrects number of recoveries in 2nd para

Tamil Nadu on Friday recorded 1,134 new cases of coronavirus and 12 related deaths, taking the overall tally to 8.04 lakh and total fatalities to 11,954. Recoveries outnumbered new infections, with 1,170 being cured of the virus, according to a government bulletin.

With the new infections, the total number of positive cases stood at 8,04,650, while 7,82,915 people have been cured of the infection, it said. The positivity rate in the state was below two percent.

As many as 75,347 samples were tested by RT-PCR today while over 1.33 crore specimens have been tested so far. Among the new cases, Chennai recorded the highest of 341, followed by Coimbatore (115) and Chengalpattu at 69.

The active cases stood at 9,781. Perambalur saw no new cases on Friday, while 10 districts saw single-digit fresh infections.

All 12 deceased, including an octogenarian, suffered from different comorbidities, it said. Meanwhile, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said the positivity rate in the state dipped below two percent while Chennai was reporting less than 3.5 percent, but warned against lowering the guard.

''People should not remain lax,'' he said, adding, even when the vaccine would be made available, inoculation will not be made across all sections of population instantly and the early preference would be for frontline health workers, police personnel and others on covid mitigation activities. Till then, the use of mask should be strictly followed, he told reporters here.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

White House backs effort to restrict support for Fed emergency lending -Kudlow

The Trump administration strongly supports an effort by a Republican senator to insert a provision in a coronavirus relief bill that would restrict the use of U.S. Treasury funds to backstop emergency lending by the Federal Reserve, a top W...

Mexico records lowest number of murders in nearly three years

Mexico recorded the lowest number of murders in the month of November in nearly three years, Mexican officials announced on Friday, but 2020 could still narrowly surpass last years unprecedented number of murders nationwide. Acting Security...

Pace of reforms to continue, says DEA Secretary

Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj on Friday assured investors that the pace of reforms would continue in the coming months, including in the upcoming Budget. Talking about the state of the economy, he said the central bank has indicate...

Mega zoo set to come up on 250 acres in Gujarat's Jamnagar

One of the biggest zoos in the world in terms of number and species of animals at one place is coming up in Jamnagar in Gujarat, a state government official said on Friday. MK Das, additional chief secretary in the chief ministers office, s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020