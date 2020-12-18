Left Menu
Development News Edition

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9.30 pm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 21:43 IST
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9.30 pm

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 9.30 pm, according to data provided by various governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 4,860 4,707 61------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 877,806 866,359 7,070------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 16,603 16,290 55------------------------------------------------------------Assam 2,15,250 2,10,697 1,011 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 2,45,933 2,39,538 1,341------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 18,979 18,139 305------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 2,61,901 90,718 3,145------------------------------------------------------------Daman, Diu & Dadra 3,334 3,322 2------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 6,14,775 5,93,137 10,219 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 49,849 48,170 718 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 2,33,263 2,16,683 4,220 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 2,56,477 2,47,097 2,803 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 51,626 44,748 856------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 1,17,705 1,11,628 1,833 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 1,12,332 1,09,696 1,007------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 9,07,123 8,79,735 11,989 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 6,93,865 6,32,065 2,757------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 9,243 8,622 123------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 229,130 213,801 3,453------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 18,88,767 17,78,722 48,574 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 27,540 25,371 334------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 13,141 12,322 133------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 4,094 3,929 7------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 11,832 11,076 73------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 3,25,505 3,20,584 1,829------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 37,670 36,731 623------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 1,62,270 1,51,119 5,170------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 2,97,029 2,81,372 2,599 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 5,406 4,990 122------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 804,650 782,915 11,954------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 2,80,195 2,71,649 1,506 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 33,119 32,448 378 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 85,269 76,770 1,399------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 5,72,196 5,46,087 8,154------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 5,32,695 5,04,353 9,277------------------------------------------------------------TOTAL 99,93,660 95,37,587 1,45,023------------------------------------------------------------ *This tally does not reflect the latest figures from Chhattisgarh as the state's health bulletin is not yet out

In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of cases in India at 99,79,447 and the death toll at 1,44,789. The ministry said 95,20,827 people have so far recovered from the infection.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

World court to intervene in Guyana-Venezuela border dispute

The United Nations highest court ruled Friday that it will intervene to settle a decades-old border dispute between South American neighbors Guyana and Venezuela. The decision by the International Court of Justice means it will now move to ...

White House backs effort to restrict support for Fed emergency lending -Kudlow

The Trump administration strongly supports an effort by a Republican senator to insert a provision in a coronavirus relief bill that would restrict the use of U.S. Treasury funds to backstop emergency lending by the Federal Reserve, a top W...

Mexico records lowest number of murders in nearly three years

Mexico recorded the lowest number of murders in the month of November in nearly three years, Mexican officials announced on Friday, but 2020 could still narrowly surpass last years unprecedented number of murders nationwide. Acting Security...

Pace of reforms to continue, says DEA Secretary

Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj on Friday assured investors that the pace of reforms would continue in the coming months, including in the upcoming Budget. Talking about the state of the economy, he said the central bank has indicate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020