PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9.30 pm

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 9.30 pm, according to data provided by various governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 4,860 4,707 61------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 877,806 866,359 7,070------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 16,603 16,290 55------------------------------------------------------------Assam 2,15,250 2,10,697 1,011 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 2,45,933 2,39,538 1,341------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 18,979 18,139 305------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 2,61,901 90,718 3,145------------------------------------------------------------Daman, Diu & Dadra 3,334 3,322 2------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 6,14,775 5,93,137 10,219 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 49,849 48,170 718 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 2,33,263 2,16,683 4,220 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 2,56,477 2,47,097 2,803 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 51,626 44,748 856------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 1,17,705 1,11,628 1,833 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 1,12,332 1,09,696 1,007------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 9,07,123 8,79,735 11,989 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 6,93,865 6,32,065 2,757------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 9,243 8,622 123------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 229,130 213,801 3,453------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 18,88,767 17,78,722 48,574 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 27,540 25,371 334------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 13,141 12,322 133------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 4,094 3,929 7------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 11,832 11,076 73------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 3,25,505 3,20,584 1,829------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 37,670 36,731 623------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 1,62,270 1,51,119 5,170------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 2,97,029 2,81,372 2,599 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 5,406 4,990 122------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 804,650 782,915 11,954------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 2,80,195 2,71,649 1,506 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 33,119 32,448 378 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 85,269 76,770 1,399------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 5,72,196 5,46,087 8,154------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 5,32,695 5,04,353 9,277------------------------------------------------------------TOTAL 99,93,660 95,37,587 1,45,023------------------------------------------------------------ *This tally does not reflect the latest figures from Chhattisgarh as the state's health bulletin is not yet out

In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of cases in India at 99,79,447 and the death toll at 1,44,789. The ministry said 95,20,827 people have so far recovered from the infection.