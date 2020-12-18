Mexico City suspends nonessential activities amid coronavirus surge

Mexico City suspends nonessential activities amid coronavirus surgeReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 18-12-2020 23:35 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 23:35 IST
Mexico City and the neighboring State of Mexico are suspending nonessential activities amid a surge of coronavirus infections and death that is quickly saturating hospitals, Mexico's Deputy health minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Friday.
The suspension of nonessential activities will take effect on Saturday and last through January 10, Lopez-Gatell announced at a press conference.