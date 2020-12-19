Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Africa's coronavirus cases cross 900,000 -health ministry

South Africa's total reported coronavirus cases surpassed 900,000 on Friday, just a fortnight after it reported crossing 800,000, signaling a rapid rise in infections in the country battling a second wave. South Africa, hardest hit on the continent, reported its first case in March and saw peak infections in July when daily cases almost touched 14,000.

Reuters | Updated: 19-12-2020 00:37 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 00:37 IST
South Africa's coronavirus cases cross 900,000 -health ministry

South Africa's total reported coronavirus cases surpassed 900,000 on Friday, just a fortnight after it reported crossing 800,000, signaling a rapid rise in infections in the country battling a second wave.

South Africa, hardest hit on the continent, reported its first case in March and saw peak infections in July when daily cases almost touched 14,000. The rise in daily infections, which had eased in the last few months with reports of daily new cases between 1,000 and 2,000 till mid-November, reached 8,725 with 274 deaths, the health ministry said in a statement.

So far the country has reported 24,285 deaths. South Africa has identified a new variant of the coronavirus that is driving a second wave of infections, Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize said earlier on Friday, days after Britain said it had also found a new variant of the virus boosting cases.

"We have convened this public briefing today to announce that a variant of the SARS-COV-2 Virus - currently termed 501.V2 Variant - has been identified by our genomics scientists here in South Africa," he said in a tweet. Africa's most industrialized country is fast approaching its July peak. Friday's milestone comes just after 15 days, that is Dec. 3, when the country crossed the 800,000 mark in daily infections.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has said there will be no hard lockdown this time but has enforced renewed night curfew timings, with early closings for pubs and bars and curtailed hours for liquor sales. He has also ordered the closing of popular beaches during the festive season.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

States making bold new legal claims in 2 Google lawsuits

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. issues fresh Venezuela-related sanctions over alleged fraudulent elections

The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on two people and a company it says played a role in fraudulent elections in Venezuela, keeping up pressure on socialist President Nicolas Maduro even as U.S. President Donald Trumps term nears ...

Russian serviceman killed in Nagorno-Karabakh while dismantling landmine

A Russian serviceman was killed in the Nagorno-Karabakh region when he was demining a road, the defence ministry said on Friday, Russian news agencies reported. He is the first casualty among Russian peacekeepers who were dispatched to the ...

EU drugs regulator says limited number of documents accessed in cyberattack

Europes medicines regulator said on Friday an investigation had so far revealed that a limited number of third-party documents were unlawfully accessed in a recent cyberattack and that it had engaged an external agency to carry out a full p...

U.S. House Majority Leader Hoyer sets 5 p.m deadline for next steps to fund gov't

With fewer than 10 hours remaining before U.S. government agencies run out of money, U.S. House of Representatives Majority Leader Steny Hoyer set a 5 p.m. ET 2200 GMT deadline for deciding how to avert shutting down agency operations. Spea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020