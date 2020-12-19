Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sikkim reports 33 new COVID-19 cases, one more fatality

Thirty-three more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim, taking the tally in the state to 5,439, an official said on Friday. Sikkim tested 301 samples in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 65,431, the official added.

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 19-12-2020 00:51 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 00:51 IST
Sikkim reports 33 new COVID-19 cases, one more fatality

Thirty-three more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim, taking the tally in the state to 5,439, an official said on Friday. The death toll rose to 123 after a 60-year-old woman died due to coronavirus infection, state IEC member Sonam Bhutia said, adding that she had co-morbidities.

Of the fresh cases, 21 were reported from South Sikkim and 12 from East Sikkim. The Himalayan state has 304 active cases, while 4,918 people have recovered from the disease.

Ninety-four coronavirus patients have migrated to other states. Sikkim tested 301 samples in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 65,431, the official added.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

States making bold new legal claims in 2 Google lawsuits

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. issues fresh Venezuela-related sanctions over alleged fraudulent elections

The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on two people and a company it says played a role in fraudulent elections in Venezuela, keeping up pressure on socialist President Nicolas Maduro even as U.S. President Donald Trumps term nears ...

Russian serviceman killed in Nagorno-Karabakh while dismantling landmine

A Russian serviceman was killed in the Nagorno-Karabakh region when he was demining a road, the defence ministry said on Friday, Russian news agencies reported. He is the first casualty among Russian peacekeepers who were dispatched to the ...

EU drugs regulator says limited number of documents accessed in cyberattack

Europes medicines regulator said on Friday an investigation had so far revealed that a limited number of third-party documents were unlawfully accessed in a recent cyberattack and that it had engaged an external agency to carry out a full p...

U.S. House Majority Leader Hoyer sets 5 p.m deadline for next steps to fund gov't

With fewer than 10 hours remaining before U.S. government agencies run out of money, U.S. House of Representatives Majority Leader Steny Hoyer set a 5 p.m. ET 2200 GMT deadline for deciding how to avert shutting down agency operations. Spea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020