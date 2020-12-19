Left Menu
24 more die of COVID-19 in UP; state records 1,226 fresh cases

So far, more than 2.23 crore samples have been tested, the statement said.Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government said on Saturday 35,000 centres will be set up across the state to store coronavirus vaccines when they are available..

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 19-12-2020 19:14 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 19:14 IST
Twenty-four more people died of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, pushing the death toll to 8,177, while the infection count reached 5,73,401 with 1,226 fresh cases. Of the 24 deaths, five were reported from state capital Lucknow, three from Kanpur, two each from Prayagraj, Varanasi and Chandauli, a statement issued by the government said.

Among the fresh cases, 209 were reported from Lucknow and 77 from Varanasi, it said. A total of 1,544 patients recovered from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours and they have been discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of cured patients in the state to 5,47,631, the statement said.

The active COVID-19 cases in the state stand at 17,593, it said. Over 1.54 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in the state. So far, more than 2.23 crore samples have been tested, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government said on Saturday 35,000 centres will be set up across the state to store coronavirus vaccines when they are available..

