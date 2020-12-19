UK to bring in new higher tier of COVID restrictions for London, southeast England -BBC

UK to bring in new higher tier of COVID restrictions for London, southeast England -BBCReuters | London | Updated: 19-12-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 19:51 IST
The British government is set to bring in a new higher tier of COVID-19 restrictions and put London and southeast England into those measures, the BBC reported on Saturday.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier discussed tightening restrictions with senior ministers after it was confirmed that there was a new strain of the virus which could spread more quickly.
