Thailand reports over 500 new coronavirus cases

Thailand reports over 500 new coronavirus casesReuters | Bangkok | Updated: 19-12-2020 19:55 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 19:55 IST
Thai health authorities reported 516 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, by far the biggest one-day jump in a country that had previously brought the epidemic largely under control. The new cases were reported in Samut Sakhon province, where an outbreak has been reported linked to a shrimp market.
Disease Control Department director-general Opas Karnkawinpong told a news conference the new cases were found through testing among migrant workers and there were more cases at hospitals. Most were asymptomatic, he said.
