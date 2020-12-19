Left Menu
Development News Edition

Study finds mental health gets strained by disaster

A team of researchers including the University of Delaware's Jennifer Horney, founding director of the epidemiology program in the College of Health Sciences, examined the impact of 281 natural disasters on suicide rates during a 12-year span.

ANI | Delaware | Updated: 19-12-2020 22:00 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 22:00 IST
Study finds mental health gets strained by disaster
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A team of researchers including the University of Delaware's Jennifer Horney, founding director of the epidemiology program in the College of Health Sciences, examined the impact of 281 natural disasters on suicide rates during a 12-year span. Horney and others looked at disaster declaration data and found overall suicide rates increased by 23 per cent when compared to rates before and after the disaster.

Suicide rates increased for all types of disasters -- including severe storms, floods, hurricanes and ice storms -- with the largest overall increase occurring two years after a disaster, according to an article published in The Journal of Crisis Intervention and Suicide Prevention. "That finding is important, I think because those could be preventable deaths with better disaster preparedness and response," Horney said.

"It's particularly important to consider the risk of suicide since those with more existing social vulnerabilities live in areas with a greater risk of being damaged by a disaster," added Horney. The researchers looked at counties in the continental United States with a single major disaster declaration between 2003 and 2015, based on data from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

For each county, suicide rates were estimated for three 12-month periods before and after the disaster. Although FEMA gives disaster declarations for nine types of disasters, storms, floods and hurricanes occurred frequently enough to be included in the study. For all disaster types combined as well as individually for severe storms, flooding and ice storms, researchers found the suicide rate increased in both the first and second year following a disaster, then declined in the third year. Flooding saw suicide rates increase by nearly 18 percent the first year and 61 percent the second year before declining to the baseline rate after that.

By contrast, the suicide rate following hurricanes rose in the first year -- jumping 26 percent -- then returned to the baseline in the second year. "Counties impacted by hurricanes saw the biggest increase in the rate of suicide in the first year, which makes sense because it's the most widespread type of disaster among those we examined," Horney said. The study only looked at counties with a single disaster declaration and excluded those with multiple disaster episodes. Therefore, "these data probably underestimate the association between disaster exposure and suicide because we know that there are a lot of additional mental health impacts from repetitive loss," Horney said.

The findings suggest a need for more mental health resources being made available to address challenges that can arise after a natural disaster, Horney said. Policy changes also should address the duration of these funding resources. "From a policy perspective, we can use this data to say we should really extend funding for mental health services out at least two years after a disaster because people clearly are not yet recovered, even to their old normal, after one year, when this type of funding typically expires," she said.

"The goal cannot be to recover to the pre-disaster status quo. We want those impacted by disasters to recover and be more resilient to the mental health impacts of disasters than they were before," she added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ICMS launched by Delhi Police to fast track processing of complaints

In order to enhance the public grievance redressal system, the Delhi Police has launched an Integrated Complaint Management System with focus on fast tracking the processing of complaints and information flow to citizens. The Delhi Police s...

MoU with SIDBI to boost MSME sector in Assam

The industries and commerce department of Assam Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding MoU with Small Industries Development Bank of India SIDBI to boost the MSME sector in the state. According to the MoU, a project management unit P...

Thousands protest in Sudan in call for faster reform

Thousands of Sudanese protesters took to the streets of the capital Khartoum and its twin city Omdurman on Saturday, demanding an acceleration of reforms on the second anniversary of the start of an uprising that ousted Omar al-Bashir. The ...

Ashok Arjunrao Jagtap appointed as new Mumbai Congress president

The Congress party on Saturday appointed Maharashtra Member of Legislative Council MLC Ashok Arjunrao Jagtap Bhai Jagtap as the president of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee replacing the outgoing president Eknath Gaikwad. The party has a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020