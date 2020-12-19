3,940 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 74 deaths

Maharashtra's COVID-19 case tally rose to 18,92,707 as it recorded 3,940 fresh cases of infection on Saturday, a health official said. The state also reported 74 deaths due to the pandemic in the day, taking the death toll to 48,648, he said.

On the other hand, 3,119 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the tally of recovered persons to 17,81,841. There are 61,095 active cases in the state.

Mumbai city reported 632 new cases, which pushed its case count to 2,86,264, while its death toll rose to 10,980 with nine new fatalities. The state has so far conducted 1,20,59,235 tests.

The Mumbai division, which consists of Mumbai city and satellite towns, reported 1,196 new cases, raising the total count to 6,47,952. A total of 18,827 people have died so far in the region, the official said.

Nashik division's cumulative case tally stood at 2,58,276 and death toll at 4,787. The number of cases in the Pune division stood at 4,72,415 and deaths at 11,126, the official said.

Kolhapur division has reported 1,15,759 cases and 3,940 deaths till now, while Aurangabad division's case tally stood at 71,141 and death count at 1,846. Latur division has reported 77,133 cases until now and 2,362 fatalities.

Akola division has reported 62,444 cases while 1,471 people have succumbed to the disease until now. Nagpur division has recorded 1,86,732 infections and 4,222 fatalities, the official informed.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 18,92,707, new cases: 3,940, death toll: 48,648, discharged: 17,81,841, active cases: 61,095, people tested so far: 1,20,59,235..