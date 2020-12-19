Left Menu
Development News Edition

3,940 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 74 deaths

The state has so far conducted 1,20,59,235 tests.The Mumbai division, which consists of Mumbai city and satellite towns, reported 1,196 new cases, raising the total count to 6,47,952. Nagpur division has recorded 1,86,732 infections and 4,222 fatalities, the official informed.Maharashtras COVID-19 figures are as follows Positive cases 18,92,707, new cases 3,940, death toll 48,648, discharged 17,81,841, active cases 61,095, people tested so far 1,20,59,235..

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-12-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 22:21 IST
3,940 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 74 deaths

Maharashtra's COVID-19 case tally rose to 18,92,707 as it recorded 3,940 fresh cases of infection on Saturday, a health official said. The state also reported 74 deaths due to the pandemic in the day, taking the death toll to 48,648, he said.

On the other hand, 3,119 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the tally of recovered persons to 17,81,841. There are 61,095 active cases in the state.

Mumbai city reported 632 new cases, which pushed its case count to 2,86,264, while its death toll rose to 10,980 with nine new fatalities. The state has so far conducted 1,20,59,235 tests.

The Mumbai division, which consists of Mumbai city and satellite towns, reported 1,196 new cases, raising the total count to 6,47,952. A total of 18,827 people have died so far in the region, the official said.

Nashik division's cumulative case tally stood at 2,58,276 and death toll at 4,787. The number of cases in the Pune division stood at 4,72,415 and deaths at 11,126, the official said.

Kolhapur division has reported 1,15,759 cases and 3,940 deaths till now, while Aurangabad division's case tally stood at 71,141 and death count at 1,846. Latur division has reported 77,133 cases until now and 2,362 fatalities.

Akola division has reported 62,444 cases while 1,471 people have succumbed to the disease until now. Nagpur division has recorded 1,86,732 infections and 4,222 fatalities, the official informed.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 18,92,707, new cases: 3,940, death toll: 48,648, discharged: 17,81,841, active cases: 61,095, people tested so far: 1,20,59,235..

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nagpur cop hangs self, names 3 colleagues in suicide note

A constable attached to ShantiNagar police station in Nagpur allegedly hanged himself at hishome on Saturday and a note recovered from the room statedthat he was being harassed by some colleagues over duty hours,an official saidA probe has ...

ICMS launched by Delhi Police to fast track processing of complaints

In order to enhance the public grievance redressal system, the Delhi Police has launched an Integrated Complaint Management System with focus on fast tracking the processing of complaints and information flow to citizens. The Delhi Police s...

MoU with SIDBI to boost MSME sector in Assam

The industries and commerce department of Assam Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding MoU with Small Industries Development Bank of India SIDBI to boost the MSME sector in the state. According to the MoU, a project management unit P...

Thousands protest in Sudan in call for faster reform

Thousands of Sudanese protesters took to the streets of the capital Khartoum and its twin city Omdurman on Saturday, demanding an acceleration of reforms on the second anniversary of the start of an uprising that ousted Omar al-Bashir. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020