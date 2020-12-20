Australia's New South Wales records 30 new COVID-19 cases as Sydney outbreak grows

Australia's New South Wales records 30 new COVID-19 cases as Sydney outbreak growsReuters | Melbourne | Updated: 20-12-2020 05:53 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 05:53 IST
Australia's New South Wales recorded 30 new coronavirus cases overnight on Sunday, the state's Premier Gladys Berejiklian said, as an outbreak in the city's northern beaches suburbs continues to grow.
Of the new cases, 28 were directly linked to the cluster in the suburbs and two were under investigation, Berejiklian said.
