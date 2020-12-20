Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sydney records 30 new coronavirus cases as cluster in suburbs grows

About a quarter of a million people were put on Saturday into a strict lockdown until Christmas Eve, with the northern beaches cluster now at around 70, with some of the cases still under investigation. On Sunday, New South Wales (NSW) Premier Gladys Berejiklian said public gathering across the rest of Sydney will be limited, with household gatherings capped at 10 participants and hospitality venues at 300, among other restrictions.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 20-12-2020 06:29 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 06:29 IST
Sydney records 30 new coronavirus cases as cluster in suburbs grows

Australia's most populous state of New South Wales recorded 30 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday as an outbreak in Sydney's northern beaches suburbs continues to grow. About a quarter of a million people were put on Saturday into a strict lockdown until Christmas Eve, with the northern beaches cluster now at around 70, with some of the cases still under investigation.

On Sunday, New South Wales (NSW) Premier Gladys Berejiklian said public gathering across the rest of Sydney will be limited, with household gatherings capped at 10 participants and hospitality venues at 300, among other restrictions. "Police will obviously have a more visible presence to ensure that everybody does the right thing to keep us all safe," Berejiklian said at a televised press conference.

She also urged people in the greater Sydney area to wear masks in public, although it was not mandatory. The authorities do not know the origin of the virus in the northern beaches cases, which genome testing suggests is a U.S. strain.

"It is a concern to us that health experts are yet to identify how the cluster was transmitted into the community or hot it started," Berejiklian said. Until this week, Australia had gone more than two weeks without any local transmission and had lifted most restrictions ahead of Christmas. The Sydney outbreak prompted states and territories to reimpose border restrictions, throwing thousands of families' holiday travel plans into chaos.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

Invoking Bible and moonwalk, Netanyahu starts Israeli vaccination drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Kick in the teeth'- UK business groups raise concern over new COVID restrictions

Business groups expressed concerns over Britains new COVID-19 restrictions, with the Confederation of British Industry calling them a real kick in the teeth for many businesses. Matthew Fell, the CBIs chief UK policy director, told Reuters ...

Postcards from Wuhan: One year on, residents share lockdown memories, hopes for 2021

In Chinas Wuhan, the original epicentre of the COVID-19 outbreak, the citys residents are returning to normal life, even as they continue to grapple with memories of the early outbreak, which struck fear in the city.Its been almost seven mo...

'A real kick in the teeth'- UK business groups raise concern over new COVID restrictions

Business groups expressed concerns over Britains new COVID-19 restrictions, with the Confederation of British Industry calling them a real kick in the teeth for many businesses.Matthew Fell, the CBIs chief UK policy director, told Reuters i...

Cricket-Hazlewood comes out of the shadows with stunning Adelaide spell

Josh Hazlewood has sometimes been overshadowed by his fellow members of Australias bowling attack, but at Adelaide Oval on Saturday he stepped firmly into the limelight with a blinding spell that humiliated India in the first test. Working ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020