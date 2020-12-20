Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Kick in the teeth'- UK business groups raise concern over new COVID restrictions

"This third shutdown comes at the worst possible time, as businesses face close of year challenges as well as uncertainty and upheaval from the Brexit transition period which ends in just 12 days' time - with still no deal agreed", said Mike Hawes, chief executive of Britain's car industry body, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders. The British Retail Consortium added that the consequences of the new restrictions will be severe and that the government will need to offer additional financial support to businesses.

Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2020 07:33 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 07:33 IST
'Kick in the teeth'- UK business groups raise concern over new COVID restrictions

Business groups expressed concerns over Britain's new COVID-19 restrictions, with the Confederation of British Industry calling them a "real kick in the teeth" for many businesses. Matthew Fell, the CBI's chief UK policy director, told Reuters in an emailed statement that the move would hit businesses which were already struggling badly, and the government needed to take a "fresh look" at how to support UK businesses through to the spring.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday that London and southeast England will be placed in a new Tier 4 level of lockdown. Non-essential retail will close, as will indoor leisure and entertainment. The new restrictions add to uncertainties faced by British businesses amid the possibility of a no-deal Brexit with less than two weeks left before Britain leaves the European Union's orbit.

Businesses fear a failure to agree a deal on goods trade would send shockwaves through financial markets, hurt European economies, snarl borders and disrupt supply chains. "This third shutdown comes at the worst possible time, as businesses face close of year challenges as well as uncertainty and upheaval from the Brexit transition period which ends in just 12 days' time - with still no deal agreed", said Mike Hawes, chief executive of Britain's car industry body, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

The British Retail Consortium added that the consequences of the new restrictions will be severe and that the government will need to offer additional financial support to businesses. The London Chamber of Commerce and Industry called for the suspension of taxes and rates for any companies forced to close their doors.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

Invoking Bible and moonwalk, Netanyahu starts Israeli vaccination drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Kick in the teeth'- UK business groups raise concern over new COVID restrictions

Business groups expressed concerns over Britains new COVID-19 restrictions, with the Confederation of British Industry calling them a real kick in the teeth for many businesses. Matthew Fell, the CBIs chief UK policy director, told Reuters ...

Postcards from Wuhan: One year on, residents share lockdown memories, hopes for 2021

In Chinas Wuhan, the original epicentre of the COVID-19 outbreak, the citys residents are returning to normal life, even as they continue to grapple with memories of the early outbreak, which struck fear in the city.Its been almost seven mo...

'A real kick in the teeth'- UK business groups raise concern over new COVID restrictions

Business groups expressed concerns over Britains new COVID-19 restrictions, with the Confederation of British Industry calling them a real kick in the teeth for many businesses.Matthew Fell, the CBIs chief UK policy director, told Reuters i...

Cricket-Hazlewood comes out of the shadows with stunning Adelaide spell

Josh Hazlewood has sometimes been overshadowed by his fellow members of Australias bowling attack, but at Adelaide Oval on Saturday he stepped firmly into the limelight with a blinding spell that humiliated India in the first test. Working ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020