Left Menu
Development News Edition

People News Roundup: News Corp's Rupert Murdoch has received COVID-19 vaccine

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2020 11:04 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 10:27 IST
People News Roundup: News Corp's Rupert Murdoch has received COVID-19 vaccine

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

News Corp's Rupert Murdoch has received COVID-19 vaccine

News Corp executive chairman Rupert Murdoch, 89, has received the COVID-19 vaccine in Britain at his local doctor's surgery, a statement issued on his behalf said on Friday. "He would like to thank the keyworkers and the NHS (National Health Service) staff who have worked so hard throughout the pandemic, and the amazing scientists who have made this vaccine possible," the statement said.

Also Read: People News Roundup: French modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel, who knew Jeffrey Epstein, is detained; News Corp's Rupert Murdoch has received COVID-19 vaccine and more

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

Invoking Bible and moonwalk, Netanyahu starts Israeli vaccination drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sobhita Dhulipala wraps 'Sitara' shoot

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala has finished shooting for her upcoming film Sitara. The film is backed by producer Ronnie Screwvalas banner RSVP Movies and helmed by Noblemen director Vandana Kataria. Sitara, which will have a direct-to-digital rel...

BSP slams Centre for not listening to protesting farmer's

Coming out in support of the protesting farmers, Bahujan Samaj Party BSP national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria has expressed displeasure over the Central government not listening to the voices of the agitators and said that those who pro...

U.S. Congress poised to vote on COVID aid package after Fed compromise

The U.S. Congress appeared poised to vote on Sunday on a 900 billion coronavirus aid package after senators struck a late-night compromise to clear one of the final hurdles, a dispute over Federal Reserve pandemic lending authorities.Senate...

Nirav Modi's brother Nehal charged with committing $2.6 million fraud in New York

Nehal Modi, the younger brother of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, has been indicted here for fraudulently obtaining diamonds worth over USD 2.6 million from one of the worlds biggest diamond companies in Manhattan. Nehal, 41, is charged i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020