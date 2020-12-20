12 more test COVID positive in Mizoram; tally rises to 4,122

Twelve more people tested positive for novel coronavirus in Mizoram in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 4,122, an official said on Sunday. The number of active cases in the state now is 158, while 3,957 patients have recovered from the disease.

Seven people have died due to COVID-19 in Mizoram so far. Of the 12 fresh cases, seven were reported from Lunglei district, three from Kolasib district, and one each from Aizawl and Saitual districts, he said.

These people who are asymptomatic have returned from Assam, Bihar, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh and Manipur. Altogether 891 samples were tested for COVID-19 on Saturday in the state, taking the total number of such tests to 1,71,122, the official said.