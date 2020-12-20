Left Menu
Development News Edition

12 more test COVID positive in Mizoram; tally rises to 4,122

Twelve more people tested positive for novel coronavirus in Mizoram in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 4,122, an official said on Sunday. Of the 12 fresh cases, seven were reported from Lunglei district, three from Kolasib district, and one each from Aizawl and Saitual districts, he said.These people who are asymptomatic have returned from Assam, Bihar, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh and Manipur.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 20-12-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 16:39 IST
12 more test COVID positive in Mizoram; tally rises to 4,122

Twelve more people tested positive for novel coronavirus in Mizoram in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 4,122, an official said on Sunday. The number of active cases in the state now is 158, while 3,957 patients have recovered from the disease.

Seven people have died due to COVID-19 in Mizoram so far. Of the 12 fresh cases, seven were reported from Lunglei district, three from Kolasib district, and one each from Aizawl and Saitual districts, he said.

These people who are asymptomatic have returned from Assam, Bihar, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh and Manipur. Altogether 891 samples were tested for COVID-19 on Saturday in the state, taking the total number of such tests to 1,71,122, the official said.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chinese carrier group sails through Taiwan Strait, Taiwan says

A Chinese aircraft carrier group led by the countrys latest carrier the Shandong sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Sunday, Taiwans Defence Ministry said, adding that the islands navy and air force were sent to monitor the situat...

Some improvement in minimum temp in Kashmir, 'Chillai-Kalan' to begin from Monday

There was some improvement in the minimum temperature across Kashmir on Sunday but the valley continued to experience sub-zero nights, even as the 40-day harshest winter period - Chillai-Kalan - starts from Monday, MeT officials said. The n...

Sports Ministry approves inclusion of four indigenous games

The Sports Ministry has approved the inclusion of four indigenous sports, including Gatka and Kalaripayattu, in the Khelo India Youth Games 2021, scheduled to take place in Haryana. The other two games included are Thang-Ta and Mallakhamba....

Hill station more enchanting than Davos being planned near Zojila: Gadkari

A hill station, more enchanting than the world-famous Davos in Switzerland, is being planned in the picturesque landscape between the 18-km stretch of Zojila tunnel in Ladakh and Z-Morh tunnel in Jammu Kashmir, Union minister Nitin Gadkari...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020