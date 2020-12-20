Left Menu
Chennai, Dec 20 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5 PM.

MDS2 PD-VIRUS-CASES Puducherry logs 36 new cases of infection raising overall tally to 37,748 Puducherry Thirtysix fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths in Puducherry took the tally to 37,748 and the toll to 626 on Sunday, the union territory government said.MDS4 SPACE-ISRO-SCIENTIST Need to bring space, aeronautical sectors closer, have long-term vision Veteran scientist Bengaluru ISRO needs to draw up a ten-year vision plan, veteran space scientist G Madhavan Nair said on Sunday and batted for bringing space and aeronautical sectors closer like in China for greater success.

MDS1 TL-VIRUS-CASES Telangana's active COVID-19 cases dip to 6,888; Infection count rises to 2.81 lakh Hyderabad: Active COVID-19 cases continued to dip in Telangana with over 6,800 people under treatment for the disease while the infection count rose to 2.81 lakh with 592 more testing positive, the state government said on Sunday. MDS2 PD-VIRUS-CASES Puducherry logs 36 new cases of infection raising overall tally to 37,748 Puducherry: Thirtysix fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths in Puducherry took the tally to 37,748 and the toll to 626 on Sunday, the union territory government said.

MDS4 SPACE-ISRO-SCIENTIST Need to bring space, aeronautical sectors closer, have long-term vision: Veteran scientist Bengaluru: ISRO needs to draw up a ten-year vision plan, veteran space scientist G Madhavan Nair said on Sunday and batted for bringing space and aeronautical sectors closer like in China for greater success. MDS5 TN-FARMERS-VK SINGH Farmers' protests more political in nature: Union Min VK Singh Thanjavur (TN): Union Minister VK Singh on Sunday said the on going protests by farmers against the three Central farm laws was ''more political'' in nature and underlined the NDA government's intent to ensure the welfare of the ryots.

MDS6 TN-DMK-LD CAMPAIGN DMK launches ''werejectadmk'' campaign in poll-bound Tamil Nadu Chennai: Months ahead of assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, principal opposition DMK on Sunday launched a campaign against arch-rival AIADMK on what it called ''lack of governance'' by the Palaniswami government and touching sensitive issues such as the NEET-related suicides.PTI SS PTI PTI PTI.

