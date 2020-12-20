Left Menu
19 coronavirus deaths in UP, toll climbs to 8,196

Of the 1,247 fresh cases, as many as 226 were reported from Lucknow, while Ghaziabad reported 95 cases.In the last 24 hours, 1,559 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, and have been discharged. So far, 5,49,190 patients in the state have recovered from the viral disease.

With 19 fresh coronavirus-related deaths reported in Uttar Pradesh, the death toll due to the viral disease in the state has risen to 8,196 on Sunday, official data showed. The total COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 5,74,631 with as many as 1,247 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Of the 19 fresh deaths, four deaths were reported from state capital Lucknow, three from Gorakhpur and two from Kanpur, the state government said in a statement issued here. Of the 1,247 fresh cases, as many as 226 were reported from Lucknow, while Ghaziabad reported 95 cases.

In the last 24 hours, 1,559 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, and have been discharged. So far, 5,49,190 patients in the state have recovered from the viral disease. The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 17,245, the statement said.

In the last 24 hours, over 1.34 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19 in the state, while overall more than 2.24 crore samples have been tested so far for COVID-19, the statement said..

