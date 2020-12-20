Left Menu
The coronavirus caseload in Goa went up by 88 and reached 50,064 on Sunday,a health official said.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 20-12-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 18:53 IST
COVID-19: Goa's case count rises by 88, recoveries by 91

The coronavirus caseload in Goa went up by 88 and reached 50,064 on Sunday,a health official said. The death toll climbed to 721 as three patients succumbed to the infection during the day, he said.

As 91 patients got discharge on Sunday, the recovery count of the coastal state rose to 48,371. The number of active cases in Goa is now 972, the official said.

''A total of 966 samples were tested during the day,'' he added. Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 50,064, new cases 88, death toll 721, discharged 48,371, active cases 972, samples tested till date 3,81,392.

