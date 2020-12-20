Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi records 1,091 fresh COVID-19 cases; positivity rate 1.3 per cent

It rose marginally to 2.74 on December 13 and fell again to 2.15 per cent on December 14.The tally of active cases in the national capital dropped to 10,148 on Sunday from 10,358 the previous day..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 19:19 IST
Delhi records 1,091 fresh COVID-19 cases; positivity rate 1.3 per cent

Delhi recorded 1,091 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the lowest in around four months, as the total number of such cases climbed to 6,17,005 in the national capital, authorities said. Twenty-six more fatalities pushed the death toll due to the disease to 10,277 in the city. The positivity rate stood at 1.31 per cent.

This is the sixth consecutive day when the positivity rate has remained below two per cent. It stood at 1.3 per cent on Saturday, 1.6 per cent on Friday and 1.51 per cent on Thursday. The new cases came out of the 83,289 tests conducted the previous day, including 46,001 RT-PCR tests and 37,288 rapid-antigen tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

On August 24, the city had recorded 1,061 new cases. On December 15 and 16, the positivity rate was 1.9 per cent and 1.96 per cent respectively. The positivity rate from December 3-7 had successively dipped to 4.96 per cent, 4.78 per cent, 4.2 per cent, 3.68 per cent and 3.15 per cent.

However, on December 8, it had risen again to 4.23 per cent, before falling to 3.42 per cent on December 9 and 2.46 per cent on December 10. It had risen to 3.33 per cent on December 11 and fallen again to 2.64 per cent on December 12. It rose marginally to 2.74 on December 13 and fell again to 2.15 per cent on December 14.

The tally of active cases in the national capital dropped to 10,148 on Sunday from 10,358 the previous day..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

J-K record 67.60% polling for panch, 47.56% for sarpanch bypolls

An estimated 67.60 per cent and 47.56 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the final phase of panch and sarpanch bypolls in Jammu and Kashmir, respectively, the state election commissioner said on Sunday. The 8th phase of panchayat by-pol...

Gujarat's COVID-19 tally rises to 2,35,299 with 1,010 new cases; death toll goes up by seven to 4,234: Health department.

Gujarats COVID-19 tally rises to 2,35,299 with 1,010 new cases death toll goes up by seven to 4,234 Health department....

Tougher UK coronavirus curbs may last some time, health minister suggests

London and southeast England may stay under tighter coronavirus curbs for some time, Britains health minister suggested on Sunday, adding that dropping plans to ease restrictions for Christmas was needed to stem a fast-spreading new strain....

Ex-CMs Siddaramaiah&HDK say labour unrest not conducive for industrial growth in Karnataka

Former Karnataka Chief Ministers Siddaramaiah and H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday voiced concern over recent incidents of labour unrest at some private units in the state, saying such incidents were not conducive for industrial growth and all iss...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020