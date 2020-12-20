Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haryana records 577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

Haryanas COVID-19 caseload surged to 2,57,644 on Sunday with 577 fresh infections, while the death toll climbed to 2,821 as five more people succumbed to the disease, the state health departments daily bulletin said. The number of active cases in the state has also been falling.Currently, there are 5,888 active cases in the state, the bulletin said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-12-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 19:22 IST
Haryana records 577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

Haryana's COVID-19 caseload surged to 2,57,644 on Sunday with 577 fresh infections, while the death toll climbed to 2,821 as five more people succumbed to the disease, the state health department's daily bulletin said. Of the latest fatalities, two each were reported from Faridabad and Sonipat and one from Kurukshetra, it said.

The fresh cases were reported from Gurgaon (128) and Faridabad (61), among other districts, according to the bulletin. Jind and Nuh districts did not report any new cases.

Notably, the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Haryana has shown a declining trend over the last few days. The number of active cases in the state has also been falling.

Currently, there are 5,888 active cases in the state, the bulletin said. The number stood at 7,013 on Thursday, 6,577 on Friday and 6,079 on Saturday. The state has a recovery rate of 96.62 per cent, the bulletin stated. PTI SUN VSD DIV DIV

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

J-K record 67.60% polling for panch, 47.56% for sarpanch bypolls

An estimated 67.60 per cent and 47.56 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the final phase of panch and sarpanch bypolls in Jammu and Kashmir, respectively, the state election commissioner said on Sunday. The 8th phase of panchayat by-pol...

Gujarat's COVID-19 tally rises to 2,35,299 with 1,010 new cases; death toll goes up by seven to 4,234: Health department.

Gujarats COVID-19 tally rises to 2,35,299 with 1,010 new cases death toll goes up by seven to 4,234 Health department....

Tougher UK coronavirus curbs may last some time, health minister suggests

London and southeast England may stay under tighter coronavirus curbs for some time, Britains health minister suggested on Sunday, adding that dropping plans to ease restrictions for Christmas was needed to stem a fast-spreading new strain....

Ex-CMs Siddaramaiah&HDK say labour unrest not conducive for industrial growth in Karnataka

Former Karnataka Chief Ministers Siddaramaiah and H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday voiced concern over recent incidents of labour unrest at some private units in the state, saying such incidents were not conducive for industrial growth and all iss...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020