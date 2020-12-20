Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden nominee comments on 2021 vaccine rollout

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-12-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 22:51 IST
Biden nominee comments on 2021 vaccine rollout

President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for US surgeon general says it's more realistic to think it may be mid-summer or early fall before coronavirus vaccines are available to the general population in the United States, rather than late spring

Speaking on Sunday on NBC's “Meet the Press,” Vivek Murthy said Biden's team is working toward having coronavirus vaccines available to lower-risk individuals by late spring but doing so requires “everything to go exactly on schedule.” “I think it's more realistic to assume that it may be closer to mid-summer or early fall when this vaccine makes its way to the general population,” Murthy said. “So, we want to be optimistic, but we want to be cautious as well.” Murthy, who also served as surgeon general in the Obama administration, said Biden's promise of 100 million vaccines during his first 100 days in office is realistic and that the Biden team has seen more cooperation from Trump administration officials.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

People News Roundup: News Corp's Rupert Murdoch has received COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Several EU nations halt UK flights, fearing virus variant

Several European Union nations moved to banned flights from the UK on Sunday and others were considering similar action, in a bid to block a new strain of coronavirus sweeping across southern England from establishing a strong foothold on t...

Centre has right to summon officers; CAA rules to be considered after COVID vaccination starts: Shah

Slamming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the recent attack on BJP chief J P Naddas convoy, Union Home Minister Shah on Sunday asserted the Centre has the right to summon state IPS officers responsible for providing him secur...

Policy and alliance are two different entities, says TN CM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami, whose party has forged a poll pact with the BJP, on Sunday sought to differentiate between party principles and alliance, saying the former was of primary concern for political organisations. The AIA...

European neighbours shut doors to Britain amid alarm over new coronavirus strain

Britains European neighbours began closing their doors to travellers from the United Kingdom on Sunday amid alarm about a rapidly spreading strain of coronavirus that has caused cases to soar there. France said it would bar all people comin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020