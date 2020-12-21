Left Menu
El Salvador bans travel from U.K., South Africa due to coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 21-12-2020 00:39 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 00:34 IST
El Salvador has banned travelers who have been in the United Kingdom or South Africa in the last 30 days or whose flights included a layover in those countries, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele said on Sunday.

Bukele made the announcement on Twitter, linking to a story about how European countries had closed their borders to Britain due to the appearance there of a new strain of coronavirus, which officials say is more transmissible than the original. South Africa has also identified a new variant of the virus, which has likewise prompted planned travel curbs.

London and southeast England may stay under tighter curbs for some time to stem the fast-spreading new coronavirus strain, Britain's health minister suggested on Sunday, as COVID-19 cases surged by a record number for one day.

