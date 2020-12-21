France reports 12,799 new confirmed COVID-19 cases overnight

... ...
Britain insisted on Sunday that the European Union should shift position to open the way to a post-Brexit trade pact, drawing a swift response from the blocs negotiator defending the unions right to protect its interests. Negotiations are e...
South Korean world number one Ko Jin-young used a string of late birdies to pull away from the chasing pack and claim a clinical five-shot victory at the LPGAs season-ending CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Florida, on Sunday. Ko, who...
Watford have appointed Spaniard Xisco Munoz as their new manager following the sacking of Vladimir Ivic, the English second-tier Championship club said on Sunday. Munoz, who guided Georgian club Dinamo Tbilisi to the top-flight title this s...
u.s. Embassy in Iraq condemned a rocket attack on its compound in Baghdads Green Zone on Sunday, saying it resulted in minor damage but no casualties or injuries.The embassy called in a statement on all Iraqi political and governmental lead...