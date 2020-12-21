Covid-19 positive Anil Vij continues to make steady progress

Haryana Home and Health Minister, Anil Vij, who is undergoing treatment for Covid-19 continues to make steady progress. Vij, who is undergoing treatment for the novel coronavirus at Gurugram's Medanta-The Medicity is feeling better and continues to make steady progress, according to the hospital.

In a media bulletin issued on Sunday, Dr. AK Dubey, Medical Superintendent, Medanta-The Medicity informed that though Vij is still in the ICU on oxygen support, his oxygen requirement is reduced and there is no fever. His blood reports are also showing an improving trend. Overall the doctors are satisfied with his progress, the bulletin stated.

Vij, who had tested positive for coronavirus on December 5 after taking a trial dose of Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' was recently referred to Medanta Hospital Gurugram. The Haryana Minister was administered a trial dose of Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' at a hospital in Ambala on November 20. He had offered to be the first volunteer for the third phase trial of Covaxin, which started in the state. (ANI)