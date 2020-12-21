Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: India reports 24,337 new cases

Indias COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,00,55,560 with 24,337 new infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 96 lakh, according to Union health ministry data updated on Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2020 10:41 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 10:26 IST
COVID-19: India reports 24,337 new cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,00,55,560 with 24,337 new infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 96 lakh, according to Union health ministry data updated on Monday. The death toll increased to 1,45,810 with 333 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 96,06,111, pushing the national recovery rate to 95.53 percent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 percent, according to the data. The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 4 lakh for the 15th consecutive day.

There are 3,03,639 active coronavirus cases in the country which comprise 3.02 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 16,20,98,329 samples have been tested up to December 20 with 9,00,134 samples being tested on Sunday.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rupee slips 17 paise to 73.73 against US dollar in early trade

The rupee declined 17 paise to 73.73 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday amid weak domestic equities and strengthening American currency in the overseas market. However, unabated foreign fund inflows and lower crude prices supp...

TN CM greets AP counterpart Jagan on his birthday

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Monday greeted his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Y S Jaganmohan Reddy on his 48th birthday. On the joyous occasion of your birthday, I would like to convey my warm felicitations to you and wish you ma...

Sports News Roundup: Top 25 roundup: No. 1 Gonzaga tops No. 3 Iowa; Gobert, Jazz agree to $205M extension and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Top 25 roundup No. 1 Gonzaga tops No. 3 IowaJalen Suggs made 7 of 10 3-point attempts while scoring a career-best 27 points to lead top-ranked Gonzaga to an impressive 99-88 victory over ...

Apple puts supplier Wistron on notice after Indian factory violence

Apple Inc has placed supplier Wistron Corp on probation, saying on Saturday it would not award the Taiwanese contract manufacturer new business until it addressed the way workers were treated at its southern India plant. Early findings of a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020