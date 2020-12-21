Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shigella outbreak in Kerala brought under control, assures health minister

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja has said that Shigella bacterial reported in some areas of Kozhikode corporation is under control now.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 21-12-2020 11:52 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 11:29 IST
Shigella outbreak in Kerala brought under control, assures health minister
Health Minister KK Shailaja (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja has said that the Shigella bacterial reported in some areas of Kozhikode corporation is under control now. "An 11-year-old child died last week in Kozhikode. After that tests have been done for about fifty suspected cases and six have been infected. Now, only two are in the hospital while others have been discharged," Shailaja said.

"Shigella bacterial infection which spreads through contaminated water had reported in rural parts of Kozhikode last year as well. This year, the infection has been reported in the corporation limit, Wayanad, and Kottamparamba areas. The health department has conducted an awareness campaign and set up medical camps. Wells in the area were chlorinated," he said. Shailaja also said that Shigella bacteria are present in densely populated areas.

The health department has directed people to drink boiled water, she added.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Makers unveil new poster of 'KGF: Chapter 2,' teaser to follow on Jan 8

Marking the second release anniversary of action-drama KGF Chapter 1, filmmaker Prashanth Neel on Monday released a new poster of KGF Chapter 2. Neel took to Twitter to share the new poster featuring the franchise lead Yash and also shared ...

Honor V40 design revealed; sports dual punch-hole display, circular camera module

Honor is gearing up to launch the V40 series, the successor to the V30 series, in China very soon. The series is said to have four models- Honor V40, V40 Pro, V40Pro and a special edition.Now, a fresh leak has revealed the design of the upc...

No significant impact on company, says Wistron on iPhone manufacturing plant violence in Karnataka

Taiwanese contract manufacturer for Apple Inc., Wistron Corp. has said that the recent violence at its facility in Karnataka will not cause significant impact to the company. Workers at the Wistrons iPhone manufacturing plant at Narsapura i...

Nepal PM's 'constitutional coup' challenged in court

Opponents of Nepals prime minister turned to the Supreme Court on Monday to challenge his dissolution of parliament and the calling of an election, denouncing it as a constitutional coup.Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Olis dissolution of parlia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020