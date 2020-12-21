Pakistan reports 1,792 new cases of coronavirus: Health Ministry

Pakistan has reported 1,792 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the nation to 458,968, the health ministry said on Monday. The Ministry of National Health Services also said that a total of 62 new patients have died due to the contagious disease.

“The total number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan currently has reached 458,968,” the health ministry said in a statement. During the second wave of coronavirus which arrived in Pakistan towards the end of November, the positivity rate peaked to 9.71 on December 6 and after that it fluctuated between 6 and 9 per cent. With 62 new deaths, the total number of people who died due to coronavirus has reached 9,392.

So far 409,085 people have recovered from the contagious disease, the ministry said. Meanwhile, nearly 15,000 of the 18,000 Pakistani volunteers have been administered the Chinese COVID-19 vaccine, the Dawn reported.

The vaccine is under trial in 19 countries which will acquire it on priority. In Pakistan, clinical trials of the Chinese vaccine began in September with the initial sample size of 10,000 volunteers. However, later the number was enhanced to 18,000.