Kazakhstan has started production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine -RDIF

Kazakhstan has started production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Monday.
Kazakhstan's Karaganda pharmaceutical complex produced a "validation batch" of the vaccine on Monday that will be sent for checks at Russia's Gamaleya Institute where Sputnik V was developed, RDIF said in a statement.