Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 spikes follow in prisons after inmate transfers

Unlike most prisons in Michigan, Kinross had remained almost unscathed by the novel coronavirus with only one case between March and October.But on Oct 28, corrections officials transferred nine prisoners to Kinross from Marquette Branch Prison, several hours west, where COVID-19 was running rampant.

PTI | Detroit | Updated: 21-12-2020 17:00 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 16:50 IST
COVID-19 spikes follow in prisons after inmate transfers
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Pxhere

Families of men incarcerated at Michigan's Kinross Correctional Facility believed its remote location would spare it from a deadly COVID-19 outbreak. For a while, they seemed to be right. Kinross, built on the grounds of a former Air Force base in the Upper Peninsula, is closer to Canada than it is to Detroit. Unlike most prisons in Michigan, Kinross had remained almost unscathed by the novel coronavirus with only one case between March and October.

But on Oct 28, corrections officials transferred nine prisoners to Kinross from Marquette Branch Prison, several hours west, where COVID-19 was running rampant. There were 837 confirmed cases by late October, 350 of which were still active when the men were transferred. Roughly three weeks later, Kinross had its first major outbreak, corrections department data showed. Though agency officials say it's not because of the transfers, more than 1,100 prisoners have now been infected, at least seven have died and more than 100 guards have fallen ill. The prisoners who came to Kinross had been transferred twice, sent first to Marquette after a riot where they were held, and then had tested positive for COVID-19 there before leaving for Kinross, officials said.

In prisons around the country, COVID-19 outbreaks have followed transfers of prisoners or prison workers. Nearly all of the 25 state prison systems and the federal Bureau of Prisons that responded to a survey conducted by The Marshall Project and The Associated Press said they had reduced or limited the number of prisoners they moved due to the pandemic. Eight states halted the practice except in special circumstances. The reductions were keeping in line with medical guidelines. But most of those states lifted their restrictions by September and few prison systems heeded the earlier lessons as the pandemic worsened this winter, worrying families of prisoners and correctional officers who work in the prisons.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Europe's plans to vaccinate against COVID-19

Europes medicines regulator was on Monday assessing the COVID-19 vaccine developed by U.S. company Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, and a green light would put Europe on course to start inoculations within a week. If clearance is gra...

Indonesia reports 6,848 new COVID-19 cases, 205 deaths

Jakarta Indonesia, December 21 ANIXinhua The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 6,848 within one day to 671,778, with the death toll adding by 205 to 20,085, the Health Ministry said on Monday. According to the ministry, 5,073 more people ...

President Kovind praises KGMU for its leading role in battling Covid-19

Lucknows King Georges Medical University KGMU on Monday came in for the fulsome praise from President Ram Nath Kovind, who said public hospitals like it have played a leading role in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. President ...

SP Jain Global's ELO Technology wins 'Best Tech for Education' Award

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 21, 2020 PRNewswire -- SP Jain School of Global Managements proprietary online learning technology, Engaged Learning Online ELO, has won the Best Tech for Education Award at the India Digital Enabler Awards I.D.E.A 2020,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020