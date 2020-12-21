France's Macron still displays COVID-19 symptoms -govt spokesman

France's Macron still displays COVID-19 symptoms -govt spokesmanReuters | Paris | Updated: 21-12-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 17:46 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron was still displaying some coronavirus symptoms but his overall condition was stable, government spokesman Gabriel Attal told reporters on Monday.
Macron, 43, has tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and has gone into quarantine at the presidential retreat of La Lanterne, close to the Palace of Versailles.
