Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

Singapore received its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines on Monday, according to logistics firm DHL, ahead of a rollout in the city-state that health officials have said could be as soon as two or three weeks away. DHL, which is involved in the transportation of the first of the shots to Singapore from Belgium, did not specify the size of the batch or name the vaccines being delivered.

Reuters | Updated: 21-12-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 18:42 IST
Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

Singapore received its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines on Monday, according to logistics firm DHL, ahead of a rollout in the city-state that health officials have said could be as soon as two or three weeks away.

DHL, which is involved in the transportation of the first of the shots to Singapore from Belgium, did not specify the size of the batch or name the vaccines being delivered. Singapore last week said it had approved Pfizer-BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine, becoming the first Asian country to do so.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, 68, said he would be among the early recipients of the vaccine in the nation of 5.7 million people, which has one of the lowest coronavirus fatality rates globally. The government said it will first administer the vaccine to healthcare workers and the elderly.

Health ministry official Kenneth Mak had last week said the first jabs could be given "within the next two to three weeks" if safely delivered. Singapore has kept new local infections to almost zero each day in recent months and will further ease restrictions next week.

It has signed advanced purchase agreements and made early down-payments on several vaccine candidates including those being developed by Moderna and Sinovac, setting aside more than S$1 billion ($746.16 million) for the shots. Most of the city-state's more than 58,000 coronavirus cases occurred in cramped migrant worker dormitories, but there are some concerns about asymptomatic carriers and undetected transmission taking place.

The government on Saturday said it was investigating whether 13 travellers who tested positive at a five-star hotel in November may have been infected there during their mandatory quarantine, rather than prior to their arrival in the country.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP CM, Mayawati condole Motilal Vora's demise

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BSP chief Mayawati on Monday condoled the death of Motilal Vora, the former Governor of the state. A veteran Congress leader and staunch Gandhi family loyalist who had a political career span...

EU drug regulator: Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine should be on case by case for pregnant women

The European drug r7egulator said on Monday the use of the COVID-19 vaccine jointly developed by U.S. company Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech on pregnant women should be done on a case by case basis.European Medicines Agency EMA does...

HC declines to injunct Amazon from writing to regulators on Future-Reliance deal

The Delhi High Court on Monday allowed Amazon to oppose before regulators a Rs 24,713 crore deal by Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail Ltd to sell assets to Reliance Retail but said that the US e-commerce giants attempt to control Future Reta...

Mexican president picks political ally to be education minister

Ruling party politician Delfina Gomez will serve as Mexicos next education minister, replacing Esteban Moctezuma, who has been appointed Mexican ambassador to the United States, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday. A former...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020