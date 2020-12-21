Left Menu
Nagaland's COVID-19 recovery rate reaches a record high of 94.4 per cent

Altogether 11,194 coronavirus patients have recovered till date, while the number of active COVID-19 cases has come down to 462, Director of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Denis Hangsing said in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 21-12-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 19:00 IST
Nagaland on Monday recorded an all-time high COVID-19 recovery rate of 94.4 per cent as 50 patients recuperated from the disease, while 16 fresh infections pushed the state's tally to 11,858, a health official said. On Sunday, Nagaland's COVID-19 recovery rate was 93.75 per cent.

Altogether 11,194 coronavirus patients have recovered till date, while the number of active COVID-19 cases has come down to 462, Director of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Denis Hangsing said in the daily COVID-19 bulletin. ''16 +ve case of #COVID-19 have been detected today.

Dimapur- 9, Kohima- 7. Also, 50 +ve patients have recovered. Kohima- 38, Dimapur- Tuensang- 6 each,'' Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom tweeted.

Seventy-three COVID-19 infected patients have died so far, while 129 people with coronavirus have migrated to other states, Dr Hangsing said. Till date, a total of 1,18,937 samples have been tested in Nagaland, which includes 72,082 through RT-PCR, 36,559 on TrueNat and 10,296 rapid antigen tests, the health official said.

