Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motilal Vora had complaints of hypotension, died after septic shock: Fortis Hospital

Following the demise of veteran Congress leader Motilal Vora, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute issued a statement in which it said that he was admitted under critical care in the cardiology department on December 19 on complaints of hypotension and died after experiencing a septic shock on Monday afternoon.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 19:22 IST
Motilal Vora had complaints of hypotension, died after septic shock: Fortis Hospital
Late Congress leader Motilal Vora [File Photo]. Image Credit: ANI

Following the demise of veteran Congress leader Motilal Vora, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute issued a statement in which it said that he was admitted under critical care in the cardiology department on December 19 on complaints of hypotension and died after experiencing a septic shock on Monday afternoon. As per the statement, the Fortis hospital said that he had hypotension and hypoxemia on December 21 morning after which he was intubated.

"Motilal Vora (93) was admitted on December 19 with complaints of Dyspnea with altered sensorium and hypotension. He was admitted under critical care and cardiologist Dr Sameer Srivastava, Director Cardiology, in Fortis Escorts Heart Institute. On December 21 morning he had hypotension and hypoxemia for which he was intubated. He experienced septic shock post that. And he was declared dead at 3:52 pm," the statement read. "Vora was detected with COVID-19 in October but recovered and got discharged on October 16. Vora was admitted to the Escorts Hospital in Okhla here a few days ago with a urinary infection," it added.

The senior Congress leader was discharged from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on October 16 after recovering from COVID-19. Vora was a Rajya Sabha member from Chhattisgarh from April 10, 2002 to April 9, 2020.

The late Congress leader became the 15th chief minister of Madhya Pradesh on March 13, 1985 and was in office till February 13, 1988. He held office as chief minister of the state for another term between January 25, 1989 and December 9, 1989. Vora also held the office of Governor of Uttar Pradesh between 1993 and 1996.

Vora was born on December 20, 1927 at Nimbi Jodha near Jodhpur in Rajasthan. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AfDB announces 20 finalists of the AfricavsVirus Challenge 

The African Development Bank www.AfDB.org has announced 20 finalists of the AfricavsVirus Challenge httpsAfricaVsVirus.com who will receive a grant of up to 20,000 as well as access to business development and other in-kind services.The To...

U.S. Treasury has not seen any damage from widespread hack-CNBC

A recently uncovered hacking campaign of U.S. agencies impacted the Treasury Departments unclassified systems but the department has not seen any damage, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a CNBC interview on Monday.We do not see any...

UP CM, Mayawati condole Motilal Vora's demise

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BSP chief Mayawati on Monday condoled the death of Motilal Vora, the former Governor of the state. A veteran Congress leader and staunch Gandhi family loyalist who had a political career span...

EU drug regulator: Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine should be on case by case for pregnant women

The European drug r7egulator said on Monday the use of the COVID-19 vaccine jointly developed by U.S. company Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech on pregnant women should be done on a case by case basis.European Medicines Agency EMA does...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020