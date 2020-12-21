Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singapore gets Asia's first batch of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

Singapore received its first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, according to its flag carrier, ahead of a rollout in the city-state that health officials have said could be as soon as two-three weeks away. Singapore Airlines, which carried the vaccines on board one of its freighters from Belgium, did not specify the size of the batch.

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 21-12-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 19:40 IST
Singapore gets Asia's first batch of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Singapore received its first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, according to its flag carrier, ahead of a rollout in the city-state that health officials have said could be as soon as two-three weeks away.

Singapore Airlines, which carried the vaccines on board one of its freighters from Belgium, did not specify the size of the batch. Singapore is the first Asian country to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech shots after it said last week that it had approved the companies' vaccine.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, 68, has said he would be among the early recipients of the vaccine in the nation of 5.7 million people, which has one of the lowest coronavirus fatality rates globally. "Delighted to see the first shipment of vaccines arrive in Singapore," Lee posted on Facebook on Monday, adding that the authorities will announce details of a rollout in due course.

He reiterated that the vaccination will be voluntary, and that he encouraged Singaporeans to take it. The government plans to first administer the vaccine to healthcare workers and the elderly. Health ministry official Kenneth Mak had last week said the first jabs could be given "within the next two to three weeks" if safely delivered.

Singapore has kept new local infections to almost zero each day in recent months and will further ease restrictions next week. It has signed advanced purchase agreements and made early down-payments on several vaccine candidates including those being developed by Moderna and Sinovac, setting aside more than S$1 billion ($746.16 million) for shots.

Most of the city-state's more than 58,000 coronavirus cases occurred in cramped migrant worker dormitories, but there are some concerns about asymptomatic carriers and undetected transmission taking place. The government said on Saturday it was investigating whether 13 travellers who tested positive at a five-star hotel in November may have been infected there during their mandatory quarantine, rather than prior to their arrival in the country.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AfDB announces 20 finalists of the AfricavsVirus Challenge 

The African Development Bank www.AfDB.org has announced 20 finalists of the AfricavsVirus Challenge httpsAfricaVsVirus.com who will receive a grant of up to 20,000 as well as access to business development and other in-kind services.The To...

U.S. Treasury has not seen any damage from widespread hack-CNBC

A recently uncovered hacking campaign of U.S. agencies impacted the Treasury Departments unclassified systems but the department has not seen any damage, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a CNBC interview on Monday.We do not see any...

UP CM, Mayawati condole Motilal Vora's demise

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BSP chief Mayawati on Monday condoled the death of Motilal Vora, the former Governor of the state. A veteran Congress leader and staunch Gandhi family loyalist who had a political career span...

EU drug regulator: Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine should be on case by case for pregnant women

The European drug r7egulator said on Monday the use of the COVID-19 vaccine jointly developed by U.S. company Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech on pregnant women should be done on a case by case basis.European Medicines Agency EMA does...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020