1,018 new COVID-19 cases take UP's tally to 5,75,621; death toll 8,212

The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 8,212 on Monday with 16 more fatalities, while 1,018 new cases took the infection tally to 5,75,621, an official statement said. Of the 16 deaths, five were reported from Lucknow while two fatalities each were reported from Kanpur and Varanasi, it said.

Of the new cases, 190 were reported from Lucknow. In the past 24 hours, 1,397 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the infection, taking the overall recoveries to 5,50,587, it said.

The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 16,822. In the last 24 hours, over 1.25 lakh samples have been tested in the state, while more than 2.25 crore tests have been conducted in the state so far.