Centre should announce free COVID-19 vaccine for all citizens: Gehlot

The chief minister asked the officials to undertake micro-planning for the vaccination programme so that Rajasthan may emerge as a model state in the country.He also urged people to celebrate the New Years eve with their families inside their homes and avoid bursting firecrackers and mass gatherings outdoors in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-12-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 22:18 IST
Centre should announce free COVID-19 vaccine for all citizens: Gehlot

The centre should make it clear that it would provide the COVID-19 vaccine free of cost to everyone in the country, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Monday. Gehlot met state government officials here to review the COVID-19 situation and asked them to make concrete plans for administering the vaccine to everyone in Rajasthan.

''The union govt should make it clear that vaccine for #COVID19 wud (would) be given to ppl (people) for free. Providing correct information at the right time in this regard will shed away confusion among masses about price & availability of vaccine. It is needed for boosting self-confidence of ppl,'' Gehlot said in a tweet. The chief minister said that majority of the country's population will not be in a position to buy the coronavirus vaccine as the pandemic has shattered the economy.

''In such a situation, the Government of India should make the vaccine available free of cost to all the citizens of the country,'' Gehlot said in another tweet. Gehlot said health workers and those associated with essential services should be given priority for COVID-19 vaccine.

But eventually, like any other vaccination campaign, the coronavirus vaccine should also be available for everyone free of cost, a release said. The chief minister asked the officials to undertake micro-planning for the vaccination programme so that Rajasthan may emerge as a model state in the country.

He also urged people to celebrate the New Year's eve with their families inside their homes and avoid bursting firecrackers and mass gatherings outdoors in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. ''People should celebrate New Year with their families inside their homes, avoid overcrowding and bursting firecrackers. This is important for everyone's health. Rajasthan will strictly implement COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Supreme Court for all states,” he tweeted.

