PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 10.15 pm

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.15 pm, according to data provided by various governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 4881 4732 61------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 878937 867867 7078------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 16630 16350 55------------------------------------------------------------Assam 215510 210962 1020------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 247531 241358 1358------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 19128 18429 310------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 268477 249218 3199------------------------------------------------------------Daman, Diu & Dadra 3335 3325 2------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 617808 598249 10304------------------------------------------------------------Goa 50143 48479 723------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 236259 220393 4241------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 258197 249840 2832------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 52624 46817 874------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 118495 113026 1844------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 113025 110307 1010------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 910241 884205 12016------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 709292 645779 2843------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 9279 8800 124------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 232319 217775 3490------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 1899352 1789958 48801------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 27684 25779 337------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 13221 12531 133------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 4124 3963 7------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 11858 11194 73------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 326596 321647 1839------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 37762 36803 627------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 163378 152758 5212------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 299909 285322 2626------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 5561 5037 123------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 807962 786472 11995------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 281730 273625 1515------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 33175 32538 377------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 86765 78686 1426------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 575621 550587 8212------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 538343 512039 9401------------------------------------------------------------Total 10075152 9634850 146088------------------------------------------------------------Increase by 37425 42631 492------------------------------------------------------------ *This tally does not reflect the latest figures from Meghalaya and Sikkim as both the states' health bulletins are not yet out

In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of cases in India at 1,00,55,560 and the death toll at 1,45,810. The ministry said 96,06,111 people have so far recovered from the infection.