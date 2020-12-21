UK has given COVID shots to 500,000, Johnson says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that over half a million people had received the COVID-19 vaccine in the country.

"Today I can announce that half a million people in the UK have now received their first dose," Johnson told a news conference.

Earlier this month, the United Kingdom became the first country in the world to roll out the vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech. (Writing by William Schomberg Editing by Kate Holton)