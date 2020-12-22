Left Menu
Development News Edition

Morocco to impose night curfew over coronavirus fears

(0500 GMT) starting on Wednesday, to try to contain the novel coronavirus. On Monday, the country said it has recorded a total of 418,002 coronavirus infections, including 7,000 deaths. Morocco has ordered vaccines from China's Sinopharm and the UK's AstraZeneca.

Reuters | Rabat | Updated: 22-12-2020 00:24 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 00:24 IST
Morocco to impose night curfew over coronavirus fears

The Moroccan government said it will impose a three-week curfew from 9 p.m. (2000 GMT) to 6 a.m. (0500 GMT) starting on Wednesday, to try to contain the novel coronavirus. Shops, malls and restaurants will have to close at 8 p.m. across the country, but in the hard-hit cities of Casablanca, Marrakech, Agadir and Tangier restaurants were asked to shut down for three weeks

Morocco lifted a three-month lockdown in June, but maintained restrictive measures in some cities with higher infections. On Monday, the country said it has recorded a total of 418,002 coronavirus infections, including 7,000 deaths.

Morocco has ordered vaccines from China's Sinopharm and the UK's AstraZeneca. Its economy is expected to contract by up to 7% this year due to the pandemic, the International Monetary Fund has said.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

FEATURE-Price of marriage pushes land out of reach in Sri Lanka

Italian police accuse cryptocurrency exchange boss of huge fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden's profoundly private Pentagon pick joins Twitter

President-elect Joe Bidens pick for defense secretary made his first foray into the world of Twitter on Monday, an uncharacteristic move for a retired general who studiously avoided the public spotlight for much of his four decades in the A...

Hyderabad man 'shot at' in US, his family claims

A 43-year-old man from Hyderabad was fired upon and injured in Chicago in the United States, his family members said here on Monday. Mohammed Mujeebuddin suffered bullet injuries in the early hours of Monday and has been admitted to a hospi...

Cohen says he has earned early release from home confinement

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trumps former lawyer, says he has earned early release from home confinement but federal authorities refuse to credit him for good behavior and hundreds of hours of work and prison courses completed behind ba...

Russia, Rwanda send military support to Central Africa Republic to quell election violence

Rwanda and Russia have sent troops and supplies to the Central African Republic to help counter a surge in violence by rebel groups ahead of Sundays election, officials and a security source in Bangui said. Security forces and U.N. peacekee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020