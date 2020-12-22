Guatemala to restrict entry to travelers from Britain, South Africa

Guatemala to restrict entry to travelers from Britain, South AfricaReuters | Guatemala City | Updated: 22-12-2020 08:09 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 08:09 IST
Guatemala will restrict entry beginning on Wednesday to travelers who have recently visited Britain or South Africa in an effort to prevent the spread of a new coronavirus strain, President Alejandro Giammattei said on Monday.
The new measures will require people who have visited Britain or South Africa within 14 days to quarantine for at least a week upon arrival in Guatemala. Health minister Amelia Flores said the restrictions would initially last two months.
