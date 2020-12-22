Left Menu
India records lowest daily coronavirus tally since July 3

India has recorded 19,556 new cases of the coronavirus, according to health ministry data on Tuesday, its lowest daily increase since July 3. A total of 146,111 people have died of the coronavirus in India, with 301 deaths in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 22-12-2020 10:30 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 10:07 IST
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

India has recorded 19,556 new cases of the coronavirus, according to health ministry data on Tuesday, its lowest daily increase since July 3. The new infections took India's total to 10.08 million, according to a Reuters tally.

Daily cases have been falling steadily in India since a peak in September, in spite of a busy festival season last month. India has recorded the world's second-highest number of infections, after the United States. A total of 146,111 people have died of the coronavirus in India, with 301 deaths in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

